BAGHDAD, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is willing to hold talks with the Iraqi government about a dispute over Kurdish airports, border posts and banks, it said a statement published overnight.

The central Iraqi government has taken measures to isolate the Kurdistan region in the country’s north after it voted for independence last month in a referendum. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by John Stonestreet)