FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tens of thousands of Kurdish fighters deployed in Kirkuk to confront Iraqi "threats"
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 13, 2017 / 8:13 AM / 8 days ago

Tens of thousands of Kurdish fighters deployed in Kirkuk to confront Iraqi "threats"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of Kurdish fighters are deployed in the multi-ethnic oil region of Kirkuk to confront possible “threats” from Iraqi forces, Kurdish TV channel Rudaw said on Friday, citing the vice-president of the Kurdistan region, Kosrat Rasul.

“Tens of thousands of Kurdish Peshmerga and security forces are already stationed in and around Kirkuk,” he said. “At least 6,000 additional Peshmerga were deployed since Thursday night to face the Iraqi forces’ threat.” (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.