Iraqi govt says Kurds must back country's "unity" before talks
October 12, 2017 / 2:20 PM / 3 days ago

Iraqi govt says Kurds must back country's "unity" before talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Iraqi government has a series of conditions that the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) must meet before agreeing to hold talks on the crisis triggered by last month’s independence referendum, a government spokesman said on Thursday.

The KRG must first “commit to Iraq’s unity,” the spokesman told Reuters, reacting to an offer for dialogue made Wednesday overnight by the Kurdish authorities.

“The local authorities in the (Kurdistan) region (..) must accept the sovereign authority of the federal government on (..) oil exports, security and border protection, including land and air entry points,” he added.

“These are the basis for any dialogue requested by the local government of the region,” he said. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writign by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Toby Chopra)

