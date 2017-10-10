FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Asiacell to seek "constructive solution" if requested to move HQ to Baghdad
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 10, 2017 / 7:21 AM / 10 days ago

REFILE-Asiacell to seek "constructive solution" if requested to move HQ to Baghdad

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to remove extraneous word in lead)

BAGHDAD, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Asiacell said on Tuesday it has not yet received a formal demand from the Iraqi government asking to move its headquarters from the Kurdistan region to Baghdad.

“If required, we will seek a constructive solution which is in the best interests of our customers and all involved parties,” said the company, based in the Kurdish city of Sulaimaniya.

The Iraqi government on Monday said it will seek to impose control over Kurdistan-based mobile phone operators and move their headquarters on Baghdad.

The decision is part of series of measures taken against the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq after a referendum on Kurdish independence last month, which delivered an overwhelming vote to break away from Iraq.

The Iraqi government statement did not identify the networks concerned, but it is believed to be directed at Asiacell and Korek, a company based in the KRG capital Erbil. Iraq’s third operator, Zain, is based in Baghdad.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.