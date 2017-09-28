FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey will deal with Iraqi central government, PMs to meet soon - spokesman
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 28, 2017 / 10:25 AM / in 22 days

Turkey will deal with Iraqi central government, PMs to meet soon - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Turkey is determined to conduct its dealings in Iraq with the central government after the Iraqi Kurdish independence referendum and the two countries’ prime ministers will meet soon, government spokesman Bekir Bozdag said on Thursday.

Bozdag, also a deputy prime minister, said in an interview with broadcaster TGRT that the Turkish armed forces’ training of Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga fighters had been terminated and that further steps would follow in response to the referendum. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.