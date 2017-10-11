FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq issues arrest warrants for Kurdish election officials
October 11, 2017 / 2:48 PM / 4 days ago

Iraq issues arrest warrants for Kurdish election officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Iraq issued arrest warrants on Wednesday for its Kurdish region’s elections and referendum commission chairman and two aides following Sept. 25’s banned referendum that delivered huge support for Kurdish independence.

A spokesman for Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council said the arrest warrants for Hendreen Mohammed and his aides were issued by a Baghdad court for “violating a valid court ruling which considered the independence vote invalid”. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Catherine Evans)

