Iraq issues arrest warrants for Kurdish election officials

BAGHDAD, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Iraq issued arrest warrants on Wednesday for its Kurdish region’s elections and referendum commission chairman and two aides following Sept. 25’s banned referendum that delivered huge support for Kurdish independence.

A spokesman for Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council said the arrest warrants for Hendreen Mohammed and his aides were issued by a Baghdad court for “violating a valid court ruling which considered the independence vote invalid”. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Catherine Evans)