Kurdish leader and former Iraqi president Talabani's dies-state TV
#Energy
October 3, 2017 / 1:26 PM / 17 days ago

Kurdish leader and former Iraqi president Talabani's dies-state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ERBIL, Iraq, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Iraqi Kurdish leader and former Iraqi president Jalal Talabani died on Tuesday, Iraqi state TV said.

Talabani, a veteran leader of the Kurdish struggle for self-determination, stepped down as president in 2014, after a long period of treatment following a stroke in 2012.

Talabani was born near Erbil, now the seat of the Kurdistan Regional Government in northern Iraq, in 1933. He was the first non-Arab president of Iraq, elected in 2005, two years after the U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein. (Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

