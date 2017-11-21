FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin informs Trump of outcome of meeting with Syria's Assad
Tillerson accused of violating law on child soldiers in foreign militaries
Tillerson accused of violating law on child soldiers in foreign militaries
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Trump administration scrambles media signals
Trump administration scrambles media signals
November 21, 2017 / 6:19 PM / in an hour

Putin informs Trump of outcome of meeting with Syria's Assad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on Tuesday of his meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, stressing the importance of finding a political solution to the civil war.

Two men spoke by telephone for about an hour, covering topics including Syria, Ukraine, Iran, North Korea and Afghanistan, a White House official said earlier..

“The message was sent of the necessity to keep the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria and to reach a political settlement based on principals to be worked out in a full-scale negotiation process in Syria,” the Kremlin said. (Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

