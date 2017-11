BEIRUT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani declared the end of Islamic State on Tuesday in an address broadcast live on state TV.

A senior commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Major General Qassem Soleimani, also declared the end of Islamic State in a message sent to the country’s supreme leader which was published on Sepah News, the news site of the Guards. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Nick Macfie)