Iran's Rouhani backs push to clear Syria's Idlib region of militants

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told his Russian and Turkish counterparts on Thursday he backed a push to clear Syria’s Idlib region of former Nusra Front fighters, saying it would be wrong to let them off the hook because they had changed their name.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting a summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi to discuss the future of Syria with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Rouhani.

Moscow has complained that Islamist militants who used to belong to the Nusra Front group are now in control of much of Idlib and wants military action to drive them out.

Rouhani told Putin and Erdogan he believed it was time to redouble efforts to resolve the situation in Idlib. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber Editing by Andrew Osborn)