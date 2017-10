MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura that the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria is approaching a decisive phase, RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

He also told de Mistura before the meeting in Moscow that new rounds of Syrian peace talks were expected to be held soon in Astana and Geneva, according to RIA. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe)