April 16, 2018 / 11:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pro-Iranian Hezbollah says missiles intercepted over Syria's Dumair military airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, April 17 (Reuters) - Pro-Iranian-Hezbollah militia’s media unit said on Tuesday Syrian air defences had intercepted three missiles aimed at Dumair military airport north east of Damascus.

Syrian state media made no mention of the strike on Dumair but earlier said its air defences had shot down missiles above the main Shuyrat air base in Homs province.

Opposition forces say Dumair airport had been used in the military campaign to regain eastern Ghouta, a rebel enclave on the outskirts of Damascus that the Syrian army, backed by Russian air power, completely retook in the last few days after a relentless bombing offensive. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
