MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday at a meeting in Moscow with United Nations Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura that U.S.-led air strikes in Syria had harmed the peace process, the RIA news agency reported.

Shoigu said last weekend’s strikes were carried out at the least opportune moment, RIA reported. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Hugh Lawson)