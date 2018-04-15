Saudi says Arab summit wants international probe into use of chemical weapons in Syria

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, April 15 (Reuters) - Arab League leaders on Sunday condemned the “criminal” use of chemical weapons in Syria and called for an international investigation, the Saudi foreign minister said.

Adel al-Jubeir was speaking at a news conference after the end of an Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia, which had not mentioned Syria in a statement read out at the close.

Saudi Arabia and its allies have expressed support for the missile launch by the United States, Britain and France on Saturday against three alleged chemical weapons facilities in Syria, while Arab states like Iraq and Lebanon have condemned them.

The Syrian government denies using or possessing chemical weapons and said the strikes were an act of aggression. (Reporting by Stephen Kalin and Sarah Dadouch Writing by Ghaida Ghantous Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)