2 months ago
Russia's military says may have killed IS leader Baghdadi -agencies
June 16, 2017 / 7:19 AM / 2 months ago

Russia's military says may have killed IS leader Baghdadi -agencies

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday it was checking information that a Russian air strike near the Syrian city of Raqqa may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in late May, Russian news agencies reported.

The air strike, targeted a meeting of IS leaders and was carried out on May 28, the agencies cited the ministry as saying.

"According to the information which is now being checked via various channels, Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was eliminated by the air strike, was also present at the meeting," RIA news agency quoted the ministry as saying. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)

