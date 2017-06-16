FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2017 / 1:00 PM / in 2 months

Russia DefMin tells Putin IS leader Baghdadi may have been killed

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday briefed Russia's Security Council, chaired by President Vladimir Putin, that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi may have been killed, state television cited the Kremlin as saying.

"The defence minister briefed those attending the meeting that as a result of a strike by Russian air forces near Raqqa, more than 100 terrorists were eliminated, with top Islamic State leaders among them - and possibly, Baghdadi," Rossiya-24 television quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)

