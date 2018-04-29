FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 29, 2018 / 9:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Syrian army says 'enemy' rocket attacks strike at military bases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, April 29 (Reuters) - The Syrian army said on Sunday that rockets had struck several military bases in Hama and Aleppo countryside in what it said was new “aggression” by its enemies, state television said.

In a news flash, state television said the missile attacks took place at 10:30 p.m. local time. Earlier, state television said successive blasts were heard in rural Hama province and that authorities were investigating the cause. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

