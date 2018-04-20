Russia says hard to know if Syria's borders will remain as they are - Ifax

MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday Russia did not know how the situation in Syria would evolve in terms of the country maintaining its territorial integrity, the Interfax news agency reported.

“We don’t know how the situation is going to develop on the question of whether it is possible to keep Syria as a single country,” the agency quoted Ryabkov as telling Germany’s Deutsche Welle broadcaster. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Janet Lawrence )