FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
April 11, 2018 / 8:58 PM / in 6 hours

UK's May to hold unscheduled cabinet meeting on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has called an unscheduled meeting of her cabinet on Thursday in order to update senior ministers on a “fast-moving week,” a spokesman for May said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the BBC said May was ready to give the go-ahead for Britain to take part in military action in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria, without seeking approval from parliament.

May’s spokesman did not comment on the agenda of the cabinet meeting. (Reporting by William James Writing by William Schomberg Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.