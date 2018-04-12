FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 9:00 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

UPDATE 1-UK decision on Syria must be made carefully, based on evidence -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds comments)

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Britain has not yet reached a decision on how to respond to a suspected poison gas attack in Syria, Brexit minister David Davis said on Thursday, adding that any move would be considered very carefully and be based on evidence.

“No decision as yet, the cabinet is meeting in full at 1530 (BST) to discuss,” he said, speaking at a Wall Street Journal event in London.

“The situation in Syria is horrific, the use of chemical weapons is something the world has to prevent,” he said. “But also it’s a very, very delicate circumstance and we’ve got to make this judgement on a very careful, very deliberate, very well thought-through basis.”

Davis, who in 2013 voted against taking military action against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government, said that his decision then was based on a lack of clear evidence and a lack of a clear plan.

“Those two things, I’m assured, we will get an answer to today,” he said. (Reporting by William James, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

