FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
April 11, 2018 / 9:23 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

UK's May to seek ministers' support for joining strikes on Syria-Sky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to ask her cabinet of ministers on Thursday to approve Britain’s involvement in military action against Syrian chemical weapons infrastructure, Sky News said.

Britain was preparing to participate in action led by France and the United States, Sky News said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the BBC said May would not seek prior parliamentary approval for joining military action because she favoured taking action soon. (Writing by William Schomberg Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.