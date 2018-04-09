FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2018 / 4:26 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

UK and U.S. say suspected Syria gas attack bears hallmarks of Assad government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - Britain and the United States agreed on Monday that a suspected poison gas attack in Syria bears the hallmarks of previous chemical weapons attacks carried out by Bashar al-Assad’s Syrian government, a statement from the British foreign office said.

Following a telephone call between British foreign minister Boris Johnson and acting U.S. Secretary of State John Sullivan, a spokeswoman said:

“The Foreign Secretary and Acting Secretary of State agreed that, based on current media reports and reports from those on the ground, this attack bore hallmarks of previous chemical weapons attacks by the Assad regime.”

“They reiterated their commitment to standing up for the Chemical Weapons Convention and to ensuring that those responsible for this horrific attack are held to account.” (Reporting by William James; editing by Costas Pitas)

