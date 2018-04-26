FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 12:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russian briefing at OPCW chemical arms body is stunt - UK envoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE, April 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s ambassador to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said on Thursday that a briefing arranged by Russia and Syria on the OPCW’s premises was a stunt.

Russia and Syria say they have brought several Syrians from Douma, where the OPCW is investigating possible use of chemical weapons in an April 7 attacks, as proof that no chemical attack took place.

Ambassador Peter Wilson said any witnesses should be interviewed by OPCW investigators instead, adding that Britain and its allies would not attend.

“The OPCW is not a theatre” he said in a statement. (Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Gareth Jones)

