Chemical weapons watchdog found sarin used in Syria attack - sources

AMSTERDAM/UNITED NATIONS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Samples examined by the global chemical weapons watchdog have tested positive for the banned nerve agent sarin in an attack in an opposition-held Syrian town in March, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The March 30 air strike in the town of Latamneh, in the northern Syrian Hama area, injured around 70 people who suffered nausea, foaming of the mouth and muscle spasms. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch in Amsterdam and Michelle Nichols at the United Nations; Editing by Janet Lawrence)