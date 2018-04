AMSTERDAM, April 9 (Reuters) - The global chemical weapons watchdog on Monday said it was gathering all available information about an attack east of the Syrian capital Damascus which reportedly killed dozens of people on Saturday.

Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons chief Ahmet Uzumcu “expressed his grave concern in response to the alleged chemical weapons attack on 7 April in Douma”, a statement said. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Toby Chopra)