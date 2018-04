AMSTERDAM, April 14 (Reuters) - Weapons inspectors aim to press ahead with plans to head to the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack in the Syrian town of Douma on Saturday, sources told Reuters.

Security permitting, a team from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons will deploy briefly to the site where dozens of people were allegedly gassed on April 7, two diplomatic sources said. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely)