SOCHI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Russian-sponsored conference on reaching peace in Syria agreed to create constitutional committee which will work in Geneva, TASS news agency cited Russia’s Foreign Ministry Sergei Lavrov as saying on Tuesday.

The committee will include those groups that were not attending the peace conference hold in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi, Lavrov said. (reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, writing by Denis Pinchuk)