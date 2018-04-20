FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 3:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.N. envoy says pushing inspectors "to do their job" in Syria's Douma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - The United Nations’ Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said on Friday that the United Nations was pushing for inspectors for the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to “do their job” in the Syrian town of Douma.

De Mistura told reporters after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow that the United Nations would press the inspectors to examine the site of a suspected gas attack “as quickly as possible without any interference.” (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

