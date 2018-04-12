FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 5:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russian military police deploy in Syria's Douma - RIA agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 12 (Reuters) - Russian military police have been deployed in the Syrian town of Douma as of Thursday, RIA news agency reported, citing Russia’s defence ministry.

“They are the guarantors of law and order in the town,” the ministry was quoted as saying.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian news agencies reported that Syrian government forces had taken full control over Douma, which was the last rebel stronghold in the eastern Ghouta enclave outside Damascus. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by John Stonestreet)

