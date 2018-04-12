FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 1:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's Foreign Ministry says does not support dishonest accusations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Russia does not want an escalation of the situation in Syria, but said that it could not support “dishonest accusations” and that it had found no evidence of a chemical weapons attack in Syria’s Douma.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, called statements from Washington militaristic, and said the world should think seriously about the possible consequences of threats.

Zakharova said threats by the United States and France were a violation of the U.N. charter, and that an Israeli air strike on Saturday had worsened stability in Syria. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs Editing by Alison Williams)

