UN adviser Egeland says "tremendous battles" still loom in Syria

GENEVA, March 14 (Reuters) - Syria’s war could still produce “tremendous battles” in its eighth year, even though the fight for the besieged enclave of eastern Ghouta appears to be the latest in a string of “end battles”, a senior U.N. adviser on Syria said on Wednesday.

Jan Egeland, head of the Norwegian Refugee Council, said it was not too late for negotiations to avoid major bloodshed in the towns of Idlib, Deraa and Afrin, and the United Nations hoped a new notification system for the coordinates of Syrian hospitals would cut the number of air strikes on medical facilities. (Reporting by Tom Miles Editing by Alison Williams)