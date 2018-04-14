FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 14, 2018 / 2:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

French presidency twitter feed shows video of warplanes taking off for Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - The French presidency on Saturday issued a video on Twitter showing what it said were Rafale war planes taking off in an intervention against the chemical weapons facilities of the Syrian regime.

It was not immediately clear whether the planes were taking off from an aircraft carrier or a military base on land. The Elysee presidential palace did not specify where the planes were taking off and provided no further details.

The video was published shortly after president Emmanuel Macron ordered a military intervention in Syria alongside the United States and Britain. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Jean-Baptiste Vey Writing by Matthias Blamont Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
