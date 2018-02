PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - France wants air strikes in Syria to end and calls for the opening of humanitarian corridors as soon as possible, the French defence minister said on Friday.

“We are very preoccupied and are monitoring the situation on the ground very carefully. The air strikes need to end,” Florence Parly said on France Inter radio, giving no further details. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)