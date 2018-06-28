France calls on Russia to stick to southwest Syria de-escalation deal

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - France said a government offensive in southwest Syria carried the risk of destabilising the region and called on Russia to abide by commitments it had made last year to ensure a “de-escalation” zone in the area.

“France is extremely concerned about the offensive conducted by the Syrian regime and its supporters in southwest Syria. These attacks carry a risk of escalation and regional destabilisation,” French foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in a statement on Thursday.

“France calls on Russia to enforce the commitments it made with regard to the ceasefire in southwestern Syria.” (Reporting by John Irish Editing by Ingrid Melander)