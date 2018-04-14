FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 14, 2018 / 1:47 AM / in an hour

France orders military action in Syria with U.S, Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday he had ordered a military intervention in Syria alongside the United States and Britain in an attack on the chemical weapons arsenal of the country’s regime.

Macron said the attack would be limited to Syria’s chemical weapons facilities.

“We cannot tolerate the recurring use of chemical weapons, which is an immediate danger for the Syrian people and our collective security,” a statement from the Elysee presidential office said.

U.S. President Donald Trump earlier said he had ordered precision strikes targeting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s chemical weapons capabilities after a poison gas attack that killed at least 60 people last week. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Geert de Clercq; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Sandra Maler)

