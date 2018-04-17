FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 11:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

France says proof likely disappearing from Douma, inspectors must have full access

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 17 (Reuters) - France’s foreign ministry on Tuesday said it was very likely that proof has disappeared from the site of a suspected poison gas attack in Syria, adding it was essential that international inspectors be given full access to the site.

Inspectors from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) travelled to Syria last week to inspect the site, but have yet to gain access to Douma, which is now under government control after the rebels withdrew.

“As of today, Russia and Syria still refuse to give inspectors access to the site of the attack,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“It is very likely that proof and essential elements are disappearing from this site,” it said. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

