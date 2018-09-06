French army chief: ready to strike Syria if chemical weapons used

PARIS, Sept 6 (Reuters) - France’s top military official said on Thursday his forces were prepared to carry out strikes on Syrian targets if chemical weapons were used in an expected government offensive to retake the northern province of Idlib.

Speaking to a small group of reporters, Armed Forces Chief Francois Lecointre said he expected the final pockets of Islamic State resistance in Iraq and Syria to be eradicated by the end of November. (Reporting by Sophie Louet; writing by John Irish; Editing by Luke Baker)