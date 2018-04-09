FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
April 9, 2018 / 9:51 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany condemns Syria gas attack, says evidence points to Assad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 9 (Reuters) - Germany on Monday condemned the use of chemical weapons in Douma, a rebel-held town in Syria’s eastern Ghouta, and said the circumstances pointed to the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad being responsible for the attack.

“The government condemns this new use of poison gas in the strongest terms,” German government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference. “The regime’s actions are abhorrent.”

“Those responsible for the use of poison gas ... must be held to account,” he added. “With this use of poison gas, the circumstances point to Assad regime’s responsibility.”

Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Joseph Nasr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.