Kremlin says alarmed by situation in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday the situation in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta was highly alarming and militants there were using local civilians as hostages.

“The terrorists are not laying down their weapons, they are holding the local population as hostages, this is the main cause of a very tense situation,” he told a conference call with reporters.

Peskov also cited a Russian Defence Ministry statement from Sunday, which said Moscow had information about the possible use of chemical substances by militants in eastern Ghouta.