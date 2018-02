MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Russian military on Tuesday accused rebels holed up in Syria’s eastern Ghouta of shelling residential areas in Damascus more than 20 times in the last 24 hours, the RIA news agency reported.

RIA cited the Russian military as saying the Syrian army had not responded to the shelling and as saying that the rebels were holding civilians in eastern Ghouta as hostages. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn Editing by Katya Golubkova)