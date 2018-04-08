FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
April 8, 2018 / 9:18 AM / Updated 7 hours ago

Russia denies chemical weapons used in Syria's Douma, Ifax reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 8 (Reuters) - Russia dismissed reports of a deadly chemical weapons attack in Syria’s Douma, Interfax news service reported on Sunday, citing Russia’s Ministry of Defence.

At least 49 people have been reported killed in the attack on the rebel-held enclave of Douma on Saturday evening .

“We decidedly refute this information,” Major-General Yuri Yevtushenko, head of the Russian peace and reconciliation centre in Syria, was cited as saying.

“We hereby announce that we are ready to send Russian specialists in radiation, chemical and biological defence to collect information, as soon as Douma is freed from militants. This will confirm the trumped-up nature of these statements,” Yevtushenko is quoted as saying.

Damascus has denied mounting any such attack and has blamed rebels for spreading false news. (Writing by Polina Ivanova Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.