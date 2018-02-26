Russia rejects allegations pro-Assad forces behind Syria chlorine attack

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Allegations that forces loyal to Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad were to blame for a chlorine attack in Syria’s eastern Ghouta are a provocation aimed at sabotaging a ceasefire in the enclave, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on Monday.

Lavrov said a 30-day ceasefire for eastern Ghouta agreed in the U.N. Security Council would take effect once all sides had agreed how it should be implemented, RIA news agency reported. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Christian Lowe; editing by John Stonestreet)