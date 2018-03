MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) - Over 4,000 civilians have already left Syria’s eastern Ghouta district via a humanitarian corridor, RIA news agency cited a representative for Russia’s ceasefire monitoring centre in Syria as saying on Thursday.

“We expect no less than 13,000 people to have left by the end of the day,” RIA quoted Major General Vladimir Zolotukhin as saying. (Writing by Polina Ivanova Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)