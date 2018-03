MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Russian military said on Wednesday that no civilians had been able to leave Syria’s eastern Ghouta on Wednesday due to rebel shelling, the RIA news agency reported, citing a statement from a Russian general.

Russia has declared daily five-hour-long truces in the rebel-held area of towns and farms outside the capital Damascus to allow civilians to leave and aid to be brought in. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Writing Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Andrew Osborn)