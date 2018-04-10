UPDATE 1-Saudi says countries talking on options to deal with Syria gas attack

(Adds details, quotes)

PARIS, April 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday a number of countries were holding consultations on how to respond to a chemical weapons attack in Syria and called for those responsible to be held accountable.

“There are consultations among a number of countries with regards what steps to take in order to deal with this issue,” Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told reporters in Paris after meeting French officials.

“Our position is that those responsible have to be held accountable and brought to justice.”

The attack late on Saturday killed at least 60 people and hurt more than 1,000 at several sites in Douma, a town near the capital, Damascus, according to the Union of Medical Care Organizations.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday promised quick, forceful action in response to the attack, appearing to suggest a potential military response.

When asked whether Saudi Arabia could be part of such a response, Jubeir declined to comment.

"I'm not going to get into speculation about what may nor may not take place but all I can say is that there are discussions with regards to the options that are available to deal with this matter," he said.