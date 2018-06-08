FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2018 / 11:12 AM / a few seconds ago

Russia denies bombing Syria's Idlib on June 7 - agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 8 (Reuters) - Russia on Friday denied that its war planes carried out air strikes in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province that killed dozens of people, Russian news agencies reported.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said air strikes likely to have been mounted by Russia on a village in Idlib killed at least 44 people overnight.

The Russian Defence Ministry was quoted as saying it had information about fighting between Nusra Front militants and opposition fighters involving heavy artillery fire in the past 24 hours.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Writing by Polina Nikolskaya, Editing by Angus MacSwan

