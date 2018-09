MOSCOW, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday the situation in the rebel-held Syrian province of Idlib could not be tolerated indefinitely, RIA news agency reported.

Speaking to university students in Moscow, Lavrov said the Syrian government, Russia’s ally, had every right to wipe out militants in northern Idlib, Interfax news agency reported. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Gareth Jones)