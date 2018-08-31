FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 12:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia says Syria has right to chase militants out of Idlib - RIA

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign minister said the Syrian government had every right to chase “terrorists” out of the rebel-held Syrian enclave of Idlib, adding talks were ongoing to set up humanitarian corridors there, RIA and Interfax news agencies reported.

Sergei Lavrov said communication between Russia and the United States on Syria was happening in real time, and Russia had no plans to hide its actions there. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by John Stonestreet)

