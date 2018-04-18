FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
April 18, 2018 / 8:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Weapons inspectors delayed after gunfire in Syria's Douma -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE, April 18 (Reuters) - Chemical weapons inspectors had to delay visiting the site of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria’s Douma on Wednesday after a U.N. security team reported gunfire at the location a day earlier, sources briefed on the team’s deployment told Reuters.

Details of the shooting were unclear, but weapons inspectors from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons have pushed back their visit which was supposed to happen on Wednesday, the sources said. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.