FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
July 24, 2018 / 11:31 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Israel says Syrian jet it fired on crashed, likely in Syrian Golan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, July 24 (Reuters) - A Syrian warplane that Israel shot at on Tuesday was hit and crashed on the Syrian-held side of the Golan Heights, the Israeli military said.

“It was shot down and it crashed,” Israeli military spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Jonathan Conricus told reporters. “We do not have any information so far about the pilots. I do not know of any reports of parachutes being spotted, and we do not know if any pilots have been retrieved.”

He confirmed that the plane was Syrian, not Russian. “The only thing we know about the aircraft is that it crashed, most likely in the southern part of the Syrian Golan Heights,” he said. (Writing by Stephen Farrell; Editing by Ori Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.